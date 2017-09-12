Carey Mulligan Steps Out at TIFF After Welcoming Second Child with Husband Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan attended a cast dinner in support of her period drama Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival Monday night.

For the festivities — which preceded the film’s Tuesday TIFF premiere — the actress wore a long navy silk dress with puffed sleeves from Chanel’s Fall-Winter Ready-to-Wear collection, accessorizing with a black Chanel belt, matching clutch and ankle-strap sandals. Ahead of the dinner, Mulligan appeared at a press conference for Mudbound earlier that day.

When asked about being a mom of two, Mulligan told PEOPLE, “It’s good, thank you!”

The star’s attendance at the festival marks her first public event since welcoming her second child with husband Marcus Mumford in August. The couple also share daughter Evelyn Grace, 2 on Friday.

Rumors of a second baby on the way swirled in June, when the 32-year-old actress was spotted sporting a bump under her loose-fitting black top during a dinner outing with Mumford in London.

The following week, Mulligan was snapped on the set of her crime-drama miniseries Collateral, wearing a blazer with what looked like a baby bump peeking through.

Mulligan and Mumford, 30, are notoriously private, but the Suffragette star opened up in 2015 about the general challenge of balancing home life and being in the public eye.

“Like anyone, you try and split your time evenly,” Mulligan told Vogue shortly before Evelyn’s birth. “Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to.”