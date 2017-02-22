Carey Hart Brings 8-Week-Old Son Jameson into the Shop: ‘My Motorcycle Lift Doubles Well As a Changing Table’

When your dad is as into motorcycles as Carey Hart is, it’s only natural for you to spend some time in the shop — even if you’re only 8 weeks old.

“Jamo putting in some shop time with pop yesterday,” the retired motocross racer, 41, captioned a Wednesday Instagram snap of himself with son Jameson Moon, the latter of whom is resting face up on a towel. “My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!!”

“Thanks for the (camera emoji) mama @pink,” he continues, referencing the photographer — his wife and Jameson’s mom Pink — and adding the hashtag, “#GetThemStartedYoung.”

The proud papa has learned to multitask quite well. In an Instagram snap posted by his co-owned shop Hart & Huntington Nashville, he can be seen working on an Indian brand motorcycle while little Jameson is strapped safely to his front.

“Boss man @hartluck pulling double duty!” the caption reads. “Getting some wrench time, while taking care of his baby boy, Jameson!”

Hart’s pride in bringing his little man to the shop isn’t surprising, considering he made it clear before Jameson’s birth that he was hoping for a boy to add to his family (he and Pink, 37, are also parents to 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage).

“We got one princess, so hopefully we’ll have a little guy coming,” Hart told PEOPLE at the Nashville opening of Hart & Huntington in December. “I don’t want any competition for my daughter.”

The new father of two would’ve been happy either way though, adding, “I just want a healthy baby. That’s all I care about.”