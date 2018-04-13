Cardi B is bumpin’ and grindin’ all the way through her pregnancy!

The pregnant rapper, 25, shared a video of herself dancing to her single “Drip” off her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, on Instagram Thursday. “Came thru drippin!” she captioned the clip in which she dances and cradles her bump.

Cardi B, who was dressed in a black Fashion Nova slit dress, appeared to be getting ready for her Coachella performance this weekend as she looked to be in a rehearsal space.

Thursday’s footage was also the first baby bump video she shared on social media since confirming she and fiancé Offset of Migos are expecting their first child during the April 7 broadcast of Saturday Night Live.

Cardi B recently confirmed she’s due in July and revealed she and Offset have chosen a name and know the sex of their baby (which many fans believe is a girl!).

During a radio interview with The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, the mother-to-be detailed her pregnancy thus far, noting that her morning sickness has now subsided.

In addition, when asked if her pregnancy was planned, she laughed and said, “No, it wasn’t planned,” adding, “It was just one night … it was a good night … that one night, it had to be that night.”

Cardi B even admitted she “kinda, sorta” considered terminating her pregnancy for a short time, “But then I didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn’t want to.”

“And it’s just like, ‘You know what? I’m a grown woman. I’m 25 years old. I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way … I’m a schmillionaire, you know what I’m saying? And I’m prepared for this.’ ”

Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy is out now.