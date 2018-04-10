Cardi B Claps Back at Haters Who Questioned Choice to Keep Baby But 'Kinda' Considered Abortion

Cardi B has something to say to her naysayers.

In a candid Tuesday morning interview on Power 105.1’s show The Breakfast Club, the 25-year-old said it “disgusts” her that people have reached out to her online to more or less tell her that motherhood will ruin her professional success.

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’ ” said Cardi B, who revealed her pregnancy while performing on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Added the mom-to-be, “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper explained that she has even dealt with flack from people close to her, but she doesn’t want to wait until she’s “30-something” to have a baby, saying, “I want my kid now that I have energy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Did Cardi B’s Sister Accidentally Reveal the Sex of the Rapper’s Baby on the Way?

When asked if her pregnancy was planned, she laughed and said, “No, it wasn’t planned,” adding, “It was just one night … it was a good night … that one night, it had to be that night.”

Cardi B admitted she “kinda, sorta” considered terminating her pregnancy for a short time, “But then I didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn’t want to.”

“And it’s just like, ‘You know what? I’m a grown woman. I’m 25 years old. I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way … I’m a schmillionaire, you know what I’m saying? And I’m prepared for this.’ ”

Youtube

On Monday, Cardi B sat down for an interview with HOT 97 where she further expanded on how being a woman who has a baby at the height of her career is her choice, even though she knows there are no guarantees.

“The industry is never promised, but I know if I make the right money moves, I’m gonna always have money,” she said, adding of her engagement to Migos’ Offset, “I’m getting married. Everybody wants to joke around, ‘Oh, you’re the fourth baby mom,’ this and that, but I’m getting married.”

“And even though, let’s say, God forbid we don’t [work out], my man is a great father to his kids, so I will never lose,” Cardi B raved of Offset, who has three children from previous relationships. “I’m not having a baby with a deadbeat.”

Cardi B confirmed she’s due in July and revealed she and Offset know the sex of their baby (sounds like a girl!) and have chosen a name.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

RELATED GALLERY: Oh, Baby! Cardi B, Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson and More Celebs Who Performed While Pregnant

Cardi B revealed on The Breakfast Club that she did deal with morning sickness, but that it has mostly subsided — and that she isn’t planning to wed her fiancé anytime extremely soon.

“It’s hard to plan a wedding when we’re both working — I’m about to go on a long tour, he’s about to go on a long tour,” the rapper said of herself and Offset, 26.

She added, “And I’m knocked up too, like I ain’t trying to have a wedding and not drink, not go to a honeymoon and not have unlimited piña coladas.”

Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy is out now.