Did Cardi B's Sister Accidentally Reveal the Sex of the Rapper's Baby on the Way?

Did Cardi B‘s sister just spill the beans on whether the rapper is expecting a boy or a girl?

The star’s younger sibling, social media star Hennessy Carolina, used Instagram on Sunday to congratulate her sister on her recent pregnancy announcement, beginning her caption, “A baby is truly a blessing from God I know how much you always wanted to be a mom!”

“You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr,” she continued. “NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs!”

It’s possible that Hennessy’s caption was edited, however. In an alleged screengrab of the original post shared to Instagram by The Shade Room, the message instead read, “NOW that baby Cardi is coming is like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs!”

In the alleged screengrab, she added, “I’m passing my daughter crown down hehehehe.”

During her Saturday Night Live debut this past Saturday, the 25-year-old proved the pregnancy rumors to be true and revealed her baby bump, wearing a tight sheer white dress while performing her brand-new single “Be Careful.”

“I’m finally free,” she said in a video posted on social media following her performance, alluding to the months of hiding amid widespread speculation about her pregnancy.

Wrote the rapper’s fiancé, Migos’ Offset, on Twitter following the reveal, “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

The couple, who will both be performing at the Coachella music festival this month, got engaged in October onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. Offset, 26, shared video of the proposal and Cardi B’s 8-carat diamond ring on his Instagram Story shortly after their performance.

Cardi B also posted a photo of herself holding up the ring on Instagram, writing, “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me.”

“[You’re] such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented,” she continued. “I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together.”