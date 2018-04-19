Cardi B Says Offset Has Picked Baby's Name as Rapper Hilariously Reveals 'How' She 'Got Pregnant'

Let the speculation begin: Cardi B has already settled on a baby name!

The 25-year-old rapper, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday, that fiancé Offset of Migos has already come up with the perfect moniker for their new addition.

“My dude named the baby,” she said. “I really like the name.”

When the talk show host pressed for details, Cardi B said she’s leaving further comment up to her fiancé.

She explained, “I’m gonna let him say the name since he named the baby.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker teased that the name is “almost tricky” but makes sense — although she briefly contemplated changing it when DeGeneres offered her $20,000 to call the baby “Ellen.”

After a moment of thought, Cardi B asked, “Can I put it in the middle name?”

DeGeneres also played some clips from Cardi B’s Coachella debut over the weekend, showing the rapper pulling off some impressive dance moves despite her baby bump.

“They say the more you move, the easier it will come out,” she explained.

After playing clips of Cardi B twerking and getting down on the ground, the rapper joked to DeGeneres, “I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place.”

Cardi B recently confirmed she’s due in July, and revealed she and Offset already know the sex of their baby (which many fans believe is a girl!).

During a radio interview with The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, the mother-to-be detailed her pregnancy thus far, noting that her morning sickness has now subsided.

In addition, when asked if her pregnancy was planned, she laughed and said, “No, it wasn’t planned,” adding, “It was just one night … it was a good night … that one night, it had to be that night.”