Pregnant Cardi B Calls Fiancé Offset 'So Strong' Post-Accident as He Rubs Her Baby Bump in Bed

Cardi B is thankful to have fiancé Offset by her and their baby girl on the way.

After the Migos rapper, 26, shared that he was injured in a car crash in Atlanta recently, his pregnant fiancée, 25, posted a new video of the couple on her Instagram Story.

“I love you. You soo Strong! @offsetyrn,” Cardi B captioned the footage of her and Offset in bed as he rubs her baby bump.

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker also dated the video May 12, which was reportedly five days before Offset’s car accident.

TMZ reported that Offset— whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus —was taken to the hospital with minor injuries on May 17. The outlet added that Cardi B joined him at the hospital once she learned of the incident.

That night, she tweeted: “Sooo grateful and happy today. God be giving messages in the weirdest way I love you @offsetyrn.”

Then on Saturday, the soon-to-be father of four shared scary photos of himself in the hospital on Instagram, showing his neck in a brace and blood on the back of his hands and arms. Pictures also highlighted the immense damage to his green Dodge Challenger.

“This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S,” Offset captioned the post.

Cardi B also addressed the accident in a now-deleted tweet.

“Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself, but God do unexplainable things!” she wrote, according to Billboard. “Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real.”