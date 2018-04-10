After confirming her pregnancy on Saturday, Cardi B is sharing a gift that her baby on the way has already received.

The rapper, 25, was surprised with a basket of goods from late-night host Jimmy Fallon just hours before she began her co-hosting duties on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Okay, this is the first baby gift I have gotten from Jimmy Fallon so let’s see what it is,” Cardi B says in a video shared on Instagram.

The pregnant star proceeded to pull out a child-sized cheetah-print fur coat to which she said, “This is so cute! So cute!” In addition, Cardi B also received a bedazzled bottle.

Though Cardi B has yet to reveal the sex of her first child, Fallon’s present is the latest clue that she is expecting a girl.

On Sunday, her sister, social media star Hennessy Carolina, appeared to spill the beans when she congratulated the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker on her pregnancy.

She captioned a now-edited social media post that read: “NOW that baby Cardi is coming is like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs! I’m passing my daughter crown down.”

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B proved the pregnancy rumors to be true during her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, revealing her baby bump for the first time while performing her latest single “Be Careful.”

“I’m finally free,” she said in a video posted on social media from backstage, alluding to the months of hiding amid widespread speculation about her pregnancy.

“Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together,” tweeted the rapper’s fiancé, Migos’ Offset, following the pregnancy reveal. He is already a father to three kids from previous relationships.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.