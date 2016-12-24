Baby’s First Christmas! Candice Swanepoel Shares Cute Snap of Son in Front of the Christmas Tree

Who needs an angel on top of the tree when your mom is one?

Candice Swanepoel is celebrating her first Christmas as a mother with her son Anacã, and it looks as though they’re both feeling festive as the holiday approaches.

In a sweet snap shared on Instagram Friday, the 28-year-old model holds her baby as they admire a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments, bows and a star topper. Anacã takes the holiday spirit a step further by sporting a miniature Santa Claus hat.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel welcomed Anacã with fiancé Hermann Nicoli in October. She recently joined the many celebrity moms who have spoken out against the stigma around breastfeeding in public.

“I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” Swanepoel captioned a photo that shows her breastfeeding her son.

“The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding?” the supermodel continued. “Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural.”

She added, “Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern (sic) on society as a whole.”