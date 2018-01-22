'My Boys': Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant with Another Son — See the Sweet Announcement

Blue times two!

Candice Swanepoel shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers over the weekend that her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli‘s second child on the way will be a baby boy.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a sweet video of the couple’s older son, 15-month-old Anacan, kissing her growing baby bump while the duo relax outside, enjoying the sun.

Swanepoel, 29, captioned the post with a simple “My boys” followed by two hearts and the boy emoji.

My boys 💙👦👦💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 20, 2018 at 3:06pm PST

The South African supermodel first announced she was pregnant with her second child in December, writing “Christmas came early #2,” on Instagram next to a bump-highlighting snap.

Swanepoel got engaged to fellow model and longtime love Nicoli in 2015, captioning a sweet announcement video, “Meu eterno namorado,” which roughly translates to “My boyfriend forever” in Nicoli’s native Portuguese.

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

First kiss of 2018 ❤️ A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 2, 2018 at 6:05am PST

Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

Childbirth will likely not put too much stress on the soon-to-be mother of two, who opened up to PEOPLE in August about delivering Anacan.

“I don’t wanna put anyone off of having kids,” she said. “I think society has made women afraid of giving [birth naturally], but it’s totally doable if you prepare yourself in the right way.”

Added Swanepoel, “I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures.”