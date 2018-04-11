Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Poses Naked to Show Off Her 6-Month Baby Bump: 'Body Blossoming'

Candice Swanepoel is letting her baby bump all hang out.

The pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a new photo of her body transformation to Instagram Tuesday, posting a naked profile shot of herself.

“Body blossoming the path between spiritual and the physical … aren’t women amazing?! #6months,” wrote Swanepoel, 29, who is expecting her second son with fiancé Hermann Nicoli.

“Woooww,” Kendall Jenner wrote in the comments section of Swanepoel’s photo, while sister Kylie Jenner left a heart eyes emoji and multiple exclamation marks and Hailey Baldwin praised, “One could only hope they look THIS amazing when pregnant.”

Nicoli, 35, and the South African supermodel got engaged in 2015 after about a decade together, and are also parents to 18-month-old Anacan.

Swanepoel first announced she was pregnant with her second child in December, and revealed in January that the couple will be welcoming another son.

Childbirth will likely not put too much stress on the soon-to-be mother of two, who opened up to PEOPLE in August about delivering Anacan.

“I don’t wanna put anyone off of having kids,” she said. “I think society has made women afraid of giving [birth naturally], but it’s totally doable if you prepare yourself in the right way.”

Added Swanepoel, “I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures.”