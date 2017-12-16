Candice Swanepoel will be welcoming another angel into her life!

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 29, announced she is pregnant with her second child on Instagram Friday with a photo of her cradling her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder green gown.

“Christmas came early #2,” Swanepoel captioned her picture.

The supermodel and her fiancé and fellow model Hermann Nicoli are already parents to 14-month-old son Anacã.

Candice Swanepoel during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Nov. 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Swanepoel’s baby news comes just weeks after she walked in November’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai where she wore lingeries pieces and wings to mark her first-time back since welcoming her son.

Months before the VS Fashion Show, the mother of one made a thong-clad return to the brand’s ad campaigns in May when Anacã was 8-months-old.

And for another year, Swanepoel is pregnant at the same time as her best friend and fellow VS Angel Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her second child – a girl – with husband Adam Levine.

Swanepoel told PEOPLE in August that she did not feel the pressure to get back to her pre-baby figure from anyone aside from herself after her “natural, no drugs” childbirth.

“I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures,” she said. “Definitely [at] the three- [or] four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ I just think [of] taking care of the baby. Breastfeeding also helps.”