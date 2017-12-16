Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her New Baby Bump in Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her baby bump!

On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret model — who just hours ago announced she was pregnant with her second child — was spotted showing off her growing curves on the beach in Brazil in a tiny leopard-print bikini.

Swanepoel, 29, announced her pregnancy on Friday, posting a photo on social media of herself cradling her belly. “Christmas came early #2,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

The South African-born model and her fiancé — fellow model Hermann Nicoli — are already parents to 14-month-old son Anacã.

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Swanepoel’s baby news comes just weeks after she walked in November’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, which marked her first time back on the VS runway back since welcoming her son.

Months before the show, the model made a thong-clad return to the brand’s ad campaigns in May when Anacã was 8 months old.

And for another year, Swanepoel is pregnant at the same time as her best friend and fellow VS Angel Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her second child – a girl – with husband Adam Levine.

Swanepoel told PEOPLE in August that she did not feel the pressure to get back to her pre-baby figure from anyone aside from herself after her “natural, no drugs” childbirth.

“I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures,” she said. “Definitely [at] the three- [or] four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ I just think [of] taking care of the baby. Breastfeeding also helps.”