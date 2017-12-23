Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Has Another Day at the Beach in Thong Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is back at the beach!

The Victoria’s Secret model — who announced on Dec. 15 she was pregnant with her second child — was spotted hours later on a Brazilian beach, frolicking on the beach in tiny leopard-print bikini.

And on Saturday she returned to the waves, showing off her growing baby bump in a black string bikini.

Swanepoel, 29, broke the news about her pregnancy on social media, posting a photo of herself cradling her belly. “Christmas came early #2,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

She and her fiancé, fellow model Hermann Nicoli, are already parents to 14-month-old son Anacan.

Swanepoel’s baby news comes just weeks after she walked in November’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, which marked her first time back on the VS runway since welcoming her son.

Months before the show, the model made a thong-clad return to the brand’s ad campaigns in May when Anacan was 8 months old.

And, for the second time, Swanepoel is pregnant at the same time as her best friend and fellow VS Angel Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her second child – a girl – with husband Adam Levine.

Swanepoel told PEOPLE in August that she did not feel the pressure to get back to her pre-baby figure from anyone aside from herself after her “natural, no drugs” childbirth.

“I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures,” she said. “Definitely [at] the three- [or] four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ I just think [of] taking care of the baby. Breastfeeding also helps.”