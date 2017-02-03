It’ll Be a Girl for Camilla Luddington: ‘I Want Her to Grow Up Knowing How Strong Women Are’

There’s a new little lady joining the Grey’s Anatomy baby brood!

Camilla Luddington is expecting a daughter, the actress shared on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of herself holding up a baby onesie that read, “TOMB RAIDER IN TRAINING.”

“I am so excited to announce today that I am having a… girl!” wrote the English actress who is known for her voice work as protagonist Lara Croft in the wildly popular Tomb Raider video games. “I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are.”

“To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right,” the 33-year-old continued to say of her unborn daughter. “To navigate through life with courage and kindness, and to be one of the girls who says ‘You CAN sit with us.’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The expectant mom has made several recent appearances where her baby bump was on full display, including the People’s Choice Awards in January where she wore a body-hugging black gown with sheer sides and rocked purple heels.

“I don’t think you can ever be prepared,” she recently told reporters about gearing up for motherhood. “I’m prepared in that I have bought things, but I’m reading a lot of baby books.”

Luckily, Luddington doesn’t have to look too far past her Grey’s costars for parenting tips, admitting, “We have lots of mommies on set and I have been using every second I can with them to find out advice.”

I've officially reached that #nesting stage…my #nursingchair arrived and I'm gonna sit here and stare it at for a few hours ☺️ so don't mind me while I dream of chubby baby rolls 💘 A photo posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Pop 💫 A photo posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:33pm PDT

Luddington announced her pregnancy with a Halloween-themed snap in October, posing casually with a pumpkin boasting the message, “BABY ARRIVING SPRING 2017.”

“I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that I’ve managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now … I am pregnant!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “This girl gets to be a ‘cool mom’ ha!”

This will be the first child for Luddington and boyfriend Matthew Alan.