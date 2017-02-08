Pregnant Camilla Luddington Had a ‘Huge Meltdown’ When Her Boyfriend Bought the Wrong Cream Cheese: ‘It Was So Ridiculous’

Camilla Luddington isn’t due to give birth to her first child until April, but her mama sense already knows her daughter’s musical tastes are top notch.

“I know the baby can hear at this point, so we have jam sessions during my commute,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 33, tells Fit Pregnancy and Baby for their March cover story. “I think she really loves Beyoncé — and I love her even more for that.”

Adds Luddington, who recently spoofed the singer’s iconic twin pregnancy announcement, “Whenever Beyoncé plays, I feel her kick. I just can’t tell if it’s a ‘Yes! I love Beyoncé!’ kick or a ‘Please, God, stop singing along’ kick.”

The English actress shares that she conceived her daughter on the first try, which was something she “didn’t think would happen.” And she recalls how difficult those first few months after receiving a positive test were.

“My first trimester was tough,” she admits. “I felt lied to because I always imagined myself as the type of pregnant woman who would do yoga and drink rejuvenating smoothies.”

Luddington says, “Those plans went out the window. I couldn’t walk the dogs around the block without needing a nap, and I couldn’t eat anything other than bagels and cream cheese.”

Speaking of cream cheese, the expectant mama had to eat a very specific kind due to her pregnancy. And when hunger and hormones collide, it can get a little dangerous.

“I asked [my boyfriend Matthew Alan] to pick up some Philadelphia Cream Cheese, which is pasteurized, on his way home,” she explains. “Well, he walks in with some other brand, and I had a huge meltdown.”

“I was raging because I didn’t see ‘pasteurized’ on the label. Matt had to run to the store again. It was all so ridiculous.”

Luddington’s actor beau made up for it, though, with a very sweet gesture that took her back to a happy time in her life — one that she will now be able to share more tangibly with their daughter.

“When I was a kid I had a rag doll named Lucy, whom I took everywhere with me. I lost her when I was 12. One day, Matt said, ‘I have a surprise for you,’ and Lucy was on my chair,” she shares. “He’d found one on eBay for our baby. Every time I see the doll, I just burst into tears.”

One more thing she plans to pass on to her daughter? The confidence in herself that has helped her succeed in Hollywood, as well as be happy with who she is on the inside and outside.

“My mother passed away when I was 19. She always made me feel confident, and I’ve carried that feeling with me my entire life,” Luddington says. “It’s helped me in this industry, where people are sizing up your looks. Because of my mom, I don’t need to be validated by anybody else and I want my daughter to have that too.”

Luddington says she isn’t planning on taking a laid-back attitude when it comes to her delivery — at least, during the part where she makes sure to get to the hospital in a timely manner.

“I know you’re supposed to wait until you’re dilating to go to the hospital, but I don’t trust Los Angeles traffic,” she says. “My worst nightmare is to have the baby on the highway.”

“I’m hoping to have my two best friends in the room with us. Not only for me, but for Matt too. They can catch him if he faints.”