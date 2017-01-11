Pregnant Camilla Luddington Is Getting All the Advice (and Clothes!) She Needs from Grey's Anatomy Costars

Camilla Luddington is preparing for the arrival of her little one — but not without a little help from her costars!

“I don’t think you can ever be prepared,” the Grey’s Anatomy star told reporters of pending parenthood at the Television Critics Association conference at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.

“I’m prepared in that I have bought things, but I’m reading a lot of baby books. We have lots of mommies on set and I have been using every second I can with them to find out advice.”

Last pic.. birthday bump 🦄 A photo posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:44pm PST

In October, Luddington, 33, announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend, actor Matthew Alan, in the most adorable way.

“I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that I’ve managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now… I am pregnant!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “This girl gets to be a ‘cool mom’ ha!”

“We are beyond happy,” she continued, “and I cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me!!!! I’ll be posting progress pics as the weeks go on but for now I figured I’d post this pumpkin because come spring I’ll have a belly that size.”

Pop 💫 A photo posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:33pm PDT

With a handful of mommies on set, including Ellen Pompeo (who just welcomed her third child), Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw, Caterina Scorsone (who recently welcomed her second child), and more, Luddington feels blessed to be surrounded by a strong support system.

“Jessica literally gave me a bag of maternity clothes and said, ‘You’ll be needing these,’ ” she said. “Different things like the belly band, they tell me about breastfeeding on set – all those things that until you’re doing it, you have no idea how that works, how it’s going to feel, what the schedule is going to be like,” she says.

“They all tell me their experiences and it helps me have some idea of what it’s like. I don’t think you can be prepared, I think it just happens and then excitedly and very sleepily you manage it all. Hopefully!”

Grey’s Anatomy returns Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.