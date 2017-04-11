Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan Welcome Daughter Hayden

Camilla Luddington is a mom!

The Grey’s Anatomy star and her boyfriend Matthew Alan have welcomed a daughter named Hayden, the actress shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of the pair with their new baby girl.

Hayden is the first child for Luddington, 33, and fellow actor Alan, who recently starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why.

Luddington first made her pregnancy news public in October, posing with a pumpkin decorated with the message “BABY ARRIVING SPRING 2017” in gold letters.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, the English actress wrote, “I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that I’ve managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now… I am pregnant!!!!!! This girl gets to be a ‘cool mom’ ha!”

The new mom — who has done voice work as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video games — revealed she was expecting a daughter in February, holding up a onesie that said, “TOMB RAIDER IN TRAINING.”

“I am so excited to announce today that I am having a… girl! I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are,” Luddington captioned the photo.

Luddington admitted to Momtastic in March that she wasn’t interested in entertaining the idea of pain during childbirth.

“If I get a paper cut, I’m in bed for an hour, so I know I would like an epidural,” she joked. “One of my girlfriends described it as birthday drugs. And she was like, ‘Get all the birthday drugs you can get!’ ”

Little Hayden is already welcome on set anytime, too, as Luddington explained Grey’s showrunner Shonda Rhimes is all about the family expansions among her casts.

“Shonda is a huge advocate for women being able to work and have families, so she was happy for me,” the actress explained of her pregnancy. “She said that she loved ShondaLand babies and that if I needed anything to let her know.”