Birthday Girl! Camila Alves Celebrates Her and Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Turning 8

Happy Birthday, Vida!

Camila Alves celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Thursday with a series of sweet social media posts.

“Vida … her name summarizes everything,” she wrote in English and her native Portuguese alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter in her arms. “Words can not describe. She turned 8 yesterday!!! 💚💛💚💛💚💛”

Alves also shared a separate photo on her Instagram Story of the sweet mother-daughter moment as she wished Vida a “happy 8th birthday.”

The Brazilian-born model, designer and businesswoman is also mom to two sons with husband Matthew McConaughey: Livingston, 5, and Levi, 9.

The lifestyle expert and Yummy Spoonfuls co-founder previously opened up to PEOPLE about how much pride she takes in the fact that her kids are well-behaved outside of their home.

“You say the same things over and over and you feel like you’re failing, and then they go to somebody’s house and [adults] come back to you saying how great they behaved, how great they are using their manners, how [respectful they are], how kind they are,” Alves, who considers herself “a strict parent,” said.

“[I have] that realization that, ‘Okay, they’re pushing the boundaries at home, but they are learning and using it on the outside world,’ so that makes me feel happy,” the 35-year-old added. “It gives me hope that the things we are teaching are actually carrying on to the outside world.”

Fun times at Whoville! @universalorlando A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

Alves also added that her son Livingston is currently at an age where meltdowns are fairly common. “He’s in a stage that that’s all he’s doing,” she admitted. “I think you see the moms in the airport or public places when it happens, and everybody gets so worried about who’s watching … ”

“The first thing that goes in my head is, ‘You were once a child — once, you did that — and if you cannot understand that, something is wrong with you,’ ” Alves continued. “If you cannot have compassion for that, then something’s wrong with your mind.’ ”

Camila Alves, Vida, Levi, Livingston and Matthew McConaughey Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

“[My] advice for moms is [to] just smile, just laugh at it,” she said. “You get to a point that there’s only so much you can do when a child is having a meltdown. You can’t stop it when you’re in the middle of a meltdown, you can’t try to interrupt them and tell them stop it because they won’t, so you have to try to get them past the meltdown.”

“And if you cannot remove yourself from the situation, you have to look at everybody and say ‘I’m so sorry,’ and know that it’s going to pass,” Alves added. “Every time you have those moments, you gotta breathe and know that this, too, shall pass.”