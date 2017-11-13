Cameran Eubanks‘ Southern Charm just gained a sweet new asset!
The Bravo star and real estate agent gave birth to a daughter named Palmer Corrine Wimberly on Saturday, Nov. 11, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.
“Mom and baby are doing well,” Eubanks’ rep says of the new mom and her newborn, who arrived weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
Palmer is the first child for Eubanks, 33, and her husband, anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly. The pair were married in April 2014.
Eubanks announced she and Wimberly, 42, were adding a little girl to the mix with a sweet Instagram snap in April, featuring the couple holding the baby’s sonogram and a big pink balloon.
“Times a changin’ y’all! Baby GIRL Wimberly will be touching down this fall!” she captioned the post. “Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!”
The news followed Eubanks’ admission during season 3 of Southern Charm, which aired in 2016, that the Real World: San Diego alum was afraid to have children.
“Before we got engaged, I sat down with [Jason] and said, ‘I have no desire to have a child right now. There might be a big possibility I might never want to have a child. I just want to make sure you’re not going to leave me if I don’t give you a kid,’ ” she said in a March 2015 interview with Wetpaint.
In June, Eubanks opened up to PEOPLE about some of her reservations regarding impending motherhood, admitting her past as a “bad child” is something she’s afraid of passing on to her daughter.
“I’m hoping she doesn’t turn out like me,” she said. “I gave my mom hell — talked back, snuck out of the house. I was really bad. It’s part of the reason why I delayed having children!”
She added at the time, “I was so fearful of everything pregnancy related — physically being pregnant, emotionally, mentally. I thought I was going to be a mess.”
But Eubanks’ anxiety waned as her trimesters passed, with the star telling PEOPLE she’s “totally fine” and “calm,” “relaxed” and “not anxious” in June: “I think my daughter is the one making me calm down,” she said.
One thing the reality star dished on being excited for in new motherhood? An adjustment to her primary concerns.
“I’m looking forward to being less selfish and focusing on something that is not myself,” Eubanks told PEOPLE. “It’s going to be a huge life change, for sure.”
