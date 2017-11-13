Cameran Eubanks‘ Southern Charm just gained a sweet new asset!

The Bravo star and real estate agent gave birth to a daughter named Palmer Corrine Wimberly on Saturday, Nov. 11, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Mom and baby are doing well,” Eubanks’ rep says of the new mom and her newborn, who arrived weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

Palmer is the first child for Eubanks, 33, and her husband, anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly. The pair were married in April 2014.

I showered and re-entered society last night. Congrats to Chef Nico, @naomie_olindo and family on the opening of @nicoshemcreek. It's fabulous! 🏆#stillpregnant 😑 A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Eubanks announced she and Wimberly, 42, were adding a little girl to the mix with a sweet Instagram snap in April, featuring the couple holding the baby’s sonogram and a big pink balloon.

“Times a changin’ y’all! Baby GIRL Wimberly will be touching down this fall!” she captioned the post. “Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!”

The news followed Eubanks’ admission during season 3 of Southern Charm, which aired in 2016, that the Real World: San Diego alum was afraid to have children.

“Before we got engaged, I sat down with [Jason] and said, ‘I have no desire to have a child right now. There might be a big possibility I might never want to have a child. I just want to make sure you’re not going to leave me if I don’t give you a kid,’ ” she said in a March 2015 interview with Wetpaint.

Thank you Whitney for commissioning this glorious cake for me. I love it. I won't mention the local bakery who accepted the task because I'm sure they were mortified. A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Just out here living my best life. A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

In June, Eubanks opened up to PEOPLE about some of her reservations regarding impending motherhood, admitting her past as a “bad child” is something she’s afraid of passing on to her daughter.

“I’m hoping she doesn’t turn out like me,” she said. “I gave my mom hell — talked back, snuck out of the house. I was really bad. It’s part of the reason why I delayed having children!”

She added at the time, “I was so fearful of everything pregnancy related — physically being pregnant, emotionally, mentally. I thought I was going to be a mess.”

I am a Goddess. Creator of Life. I nourish my womb with the fruits of our Mother Earth. 💫 A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

As I witness the setting sun, I marvel at the miracle of life and try to forget my constipation. A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

But Eubanks’ anxiety waned as her trimesters passed, with the star telling PEOPLE she’s “totally fine” and “calm,” “relaxed” and “not anxious” in June: “I think my daughter is the one making me calm down,” she said.

One thing the reality star dished on being excited for in new motherhood? An adjustment to her primary concerns.

“I’m looking forward to being less selfish and focusing on something that is not myself,” Eubanks told PEOPLE. “It’s going to be a huge life change, for sure.”