Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks on Why She Stopped Breastfeeding: 'I'm Just Plain OVER IT'

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks announced she decided to stop breastfeeding daughter Palmer Corrine after almost three months — a decision she defended on Instagram.

Eubanks, 34, addressed her decision in a short post on Instagram writing that she was “over it.”

“Today marks the day I am DONE with breastfeeding. Gave it a good almost 3 months and I am retiring the boobs,” she wrote. “Writing this in hopes it will make other mothers feel less alone.”

She continued, “You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I’m sick…I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE. I know I will get lectured and judged by this but it doesn’t bother me. I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that.”

Eubanks added, “You are NOT a bad mother if you don’t like breastfeeding. A happy Mama is the best gift you can give your baby. (At least in my opinion).”

A number of Instagram users commented negatively on her decision – many of which have since been deleted – but other moms came to her defense and applauded the reality star for being so candid.

The Bravo star and real estate agent gave birth to her daughter in early November. The 2-month-old baby girl is the first child for Eubanks and her husband, anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly. The pair were married in April 2014.

Eubanks, who found fame on The Real World: San Diego in 2004, admitted to PEOPLE she feared history would repeat itself when she was deciding whether she should start trying to get pregnant.

“I was such a bad child,” she said. “I’m hoping she doesn’t turn out like me. I gave my mom hell — talked back, snuck out of the house. I was really bad. It’s part of the reason why I delayed having children!”

She added, “I was so fearful of everything pregnancy related — physically being pregnant, emotionally, mentally. I thought I was going to be a mess.”

Eubanks said she eventually relaxed crediting her daughter for doing so.

“I’m totally fine. I am calm, I’m relaxed, I’m not anxious,” she said. “I think my daughter is the one making me calm down.”