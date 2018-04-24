Cameran Eubanks on Why She Chose to Stop Breastfeeding: 'It Was Affecting My Mental Health'

For Cameran Eubanks, motherhood has been “much harder than [she] ever expected” it to be.

The Southern Charm star welcomed her first child with husband Jason Wimberly, daughter Palmer Corrine, on Nov. 11. And since Palmer’s birth, the new mom has endured at least one big challenge: breastfeeding.

“When I got pregnant, I made the decision that I wanted to be really honest about what I went through on social media, and with breastfeeding in particular, I feel like there’s so much pressure on women these days that if you don’t breastfeed, you’re a bad mom, you’re not organic and you’re not doing the best thing for your baby,” Eubanks, 34, told PEOPLE Now in a recent chat.

The star announced on Instagram in January that she had made the decision to stop nursing her daughter after almost three months, sharing her “choice” to quit “in hopes it will make other mothers feel less alone.”

“It was starting to make me depressed and it was affecting my mental health, so I chose to throw the towel in,” Eubanks adds of breastfeeding. “I think a lot of women do the same but they don’t want to admit to it, so they lie and they say their milk dried up or they had an issue.”

She continues, “I’ve received so much positive feedback from women saying, ‘Oh my God, I felt the same way but I didn’t want to say it. I didn’t want to be judged.’ ”

Of any mom-shaming criticism, Eubanks says she “put it to the side,” noting that “everybody’s experience as a mother is individual.”

“I think the main culprit is social media,” she says. “It’s social media, the mom blogs — everybody tries to paint this picture-perfect image of motherhood and it’s not realistic.”