Caitlyn Jenner Honors (Most of) the Moms in Her Life for Mother's Day — Including Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner showed a lot of love for the moms in her life this past Mother’s Day.

The retired Olympic athlete used Instagram Sunday to spread her gratitude for many of the women in her life who are raising children, including daughter Kylie Jenner, ex-wife Kris Jenner and Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian West, the Daily Mail reports.

Caitlyn also included sons Burt and Brandon Jenner in her series of family photos.

Noticeably absent from the now-deleted photos — which Caitlyn, 68, reportedly captioned, “So blessed to have so many amazing moms in my life” — was Khloé Kardashian, who welcomed daughter True on April 12 amid cheating allegations surrounding boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloé, 33, and Caitlyn have had a tumultuous relationship over recent years, with the new mom revealing in February that her daughter’s birth hasn’t changed anything between the pair.

“No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn,” the Revenge Body host told Lorraine‘s Ross King. “[Things are] just as they are.”

Her words came a month after Caitlyn admitted on ITV’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that she “didn’t trust” the Kardashians and chose to keep from them the last few pages of her memoir The Secrets of My Life when sharing advanced copies.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Caitlyn was quick to celebrate the arrival of Kylie’s baby girl Stormi a few days after her birth, sharing a throwback photo of her 20-year-old daughter on Instagram.

“My daughter just had a daughter,” Caitlyn wrote in the photo’s caption. “It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner.”

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, expressed thanks for the sweet message by commenting, “Love you.”