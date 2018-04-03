Caitlin McHugh is taking pregnant Disneybounding to a whole new galaxy!

The expecting mom, 31, shared a new video of her baby bump on Instagram Monday that featured a very special guest: R2-D2. “Oh hey R2!” McHugh, dressed in a R2-D2 print dress, said to the astromech droid before it responded with its signature sounds. “No, I did not swallow BB-8!” the actress quipped as she cradled her bump.

“This is a REALLY stretchy dress #StarWars #R2D2 #preggobelly,” she captioned the footage.

McHugh is expecting her first child with husband John Stamos, whom she married in February months after announcing her pregnancy in December 2017.

McHugh has been sharing all about her love for Disneybounding on social media and has incorporated her baby bump in recent posts.

Disneybounding is a popular activity for adult superfans to dress up in DIY costumes inspired by Disney characters as a way to thwart a rule instituted at the resorts. Disney parks don’t allow anyone over 14 to dress up in the characters’ official costumes to avoid confusion among young visitors who would potentially come across multiples of their favorite princes and princesses.

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos Caitlin McHugh Instagram

From dressing up as Jasmine to John Darling as well as Dumbo, McHugh has had some fun with accessorizing her bump.

Disney has also been an important part of the parents-to-be’s romance. Stamos, 54, proposed to McHugh after almost two years of dating in October 2017 at Disneyland — one of McHugh’s favorite places.

Recently, the Full House actor expressed his humor and excitement at his impending fatherhood in a sweet caption, writing, “This is the longest 9 months of my life! #cantwait 4 #fatherhood.”