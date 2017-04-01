Congrats are in order for new dad Jaren Johnston!

The lead singer of Southern rock group The Cadillac Three and his wife Evyn Mustoe Johnston welcomed their first child, son Jude Daniel Johnston, on Thursday, March 30. He was born at 1:32 a.m. and clocked in at 7 lbs., 3 oz.

He wrote, “Here he is yall… Say hello to Jude Daniel Johnston. We are absolutely in LOVE!!!! 7lbs 3oz. Born 3-30-17 at 1:32am. We are home , healthy and about to ‘get out that vinyl.’ 👶🏻🎧🎼💪. Much ❤️- ev, j & j.”

Johnson also shared a tribute to his wife after the birth on Saturday.

This is the bravest , toughest being I've ever come in contact with. 36 hrs all natural birth. I can't wait to hold this over The little guy's head when he starts showing his ass later in life.. 😎Thank you for this gift baby. I love you @evynm A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

“This is the bravest , toughest being I’ve ever come in contact with. 36 hrs all natural birth,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to hold this over The little guy’s head when he starts showing his ass later in life.. 😎Thank you for this gift baby. I love you @evynm.”

We gettin' along like peas and carrots. We are only halfway thru "Bleach" and he made me put his Nirvana onesie on him. 🤘🏻 A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Gooooooood night. See ya in 2 hrs. 👶🏻😴. A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Wake up dad. 🤗 A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Here we go. Y'all send us some good vibes. 💪👶🏻 A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Mar 29, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

On Wednesday, Johnston, 36, announced via Instagram and Twitter that his wife was in labor when he posted a snapshot of the delivery room with Mustoe in a birthing tub.

“Here we go. Y’all send us some good vibes,” he captioned the photo.

The “White Lightning” crooner shared a snap of the new baby’s nursery last Sunday, which features blue and yellow hues throughout, a large shag rug and a star-shaped ceiling light.

“Ahhhhhh. This is getting real,” Johnston wrote.

Ahhhhhh. This is getting real. 👶🏻😊 A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Right around the corner. So excited. Give me three days to finish the tour little man. 👶🏻💪😊. 💋@evynm. A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Leading up to his first child’s entrance into the world, the singer took time to show his appreciation for his pregnant wife, posting a black-and-white snap in February of Mustoe cradling her third-trimester bump.

“In all this craziness I can tell you, I have never been more excited about this!!! I look at this amazing woman and freak out every minute of the day,” he captioned the photo.

“@evynm … You are my ‘the house that built me,’ my ‘grace,’ my song that I wanna listen to over and over again because it makes me a better person every time I hear it. I love you.”

Thanks to our @ascap family. 💪👶🏻🍼 A post shared by Jaren Johnston (@thejaren) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

Johnston announced in October 2016 that the couple were expecting during a sold-out Nashville show.

“Evyn and I have been together for 15 years. We’ve been through so much together but nothing has ever been as exciting as expecting our first baby,” the musician and songwriter told the audience.

“We can’t wait to meet this little bad ass in April!”

The Cadillac Three will be releasing a vinyl exclusive — Live at Abbey Road — for Record Store Day on April 22.

In addition, Johnston and band mates Kelby Ray and Neil Mason are set to kick off the second part of their Black Roses Tour in Flagstaff, Arizona, on April 27.