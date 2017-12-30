Busy Philipps Attends Early New Year’s Eve Sleepover with Her Daughters Cricket and Birdie

Busy Philipps got the New Year’s Eve ball rolling early this year!

On Thursday, the mother-of-two shared photos from the L.O.L. Surprise! NYE Party — which Philipps co-hosted with model/actress Sara Foster in Los Angeles earlier this month — where she enjoyed some quality time with her two daughters — Cricket Pearl, 4, and Birdie Leigh, 9.

“Celebrating the New Year early with Birdie, Cricket and friends at the #LOLSurpriseConfettiPop ultimate sleepover party! (You know my girls are LOL obsessed!)” Philipps, 38, wrote on social media, alongside a series of images from the fun-filled event, which featured plenty of doll-filled toys from company L.O.L. Surprise.

Busy Philipps and daughter Cricket Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Philipps wore a casual pink velour jumpsuit and was all smiles as she enjoyed the festive event. Meanwhile her daughter Cricket wore a sweet yellow dress while Birdie wore pink-and-white pajamas — and a face full of makeup.

Birdie Philipps and daughters Birdie (left) and Cricket Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

In October, the Cougar Town alum told PEOPLE that she experiences her fair share of tears when it comes to her daughters.

“My children make me cry on a daily basis about everything,” the 38-year-old said. “Tears of joy, tears of pain, tears of sadness — all the tears, all the time.”

“Sometimes I’ll cry because they’re so cute or they’re being so sweet, and then Birdie will be like [rolls eyes], ‘Mom … don’t cry ’cause we’re cute,’ ” added the star. “She is so over it. She’ll be like, ‘Why are you crying? So weird.’ ”

Busy Philipps alongside daughters Birdie (left) and Cricket Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

And the Freaks and Geeks actress couldn’t help but cry after her daughter Birdie decided to dress up as her for Halloween this year.

“I am dead,” Philipps wrote alongside a picture of her daughter wearing a whimsical boho dress, her mom’s red dangly earrings, reflective sunglasses and carrying two accessories her mother often has with her at all times: her chill pill iPhone case and a cup of iced coffee.

“You guys, I just looked at Birdie’s Halloween photo that I posted — I’m gonna start to cry — it’s so sweet,” the actress continued on her Instagram Story. “I know she’s making fun of me. I mean, she’s just being silly, she’s not making fun of me — she’s kind of making fun of me — [but] she’s just her own person and I really respect that.”

I👏🏻Am👏🏻Dead👏🏻. 😂 😂😂😂 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

“Also, Birdie was questioning whether she should just get a store bought costume because a girl at school was like, ‘You’re gonna be your mom? That’s so weird,’ and Birdie was feeling insecure about it, but then yesterday she was just like, ‘No, I wanna do it. That’s what I wanna be,’ ” Philipps added.