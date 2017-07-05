Busy Philipps Jumps into Infinity Pool to Rescue Daughter Cricket: She Was ‘Panicking’

Busy Philipps wears many titles: actress, mother of two, LEKfit workout guru, Instagram-Stories superstar. And she can now add one moniker to the list: hero.

The Dawson’s Creek alum rescued daughter Cricket Pearl on Tuesday night, jumping into an infinity pool fully clothed after the 4-year-old found herself on a float close to going over its edge.

The incident went down while Philipps, 38, and her family were celebrating the Fourth of July (and Cricket’s birthday) at a friend’s house in South Carolina. “Cricket was on the float and screaming ‘Help, Help!’ and there was no one else that could do it,” Philipps, 38, explained on her Instagram Story.

“So I had to jump in with my dress on and rescue her. And now I’m very wet and uncomfortable and it’s so humid here, I’m never drying off. But it’s okay. Cricket didn’t go over the edge of the infinity pool.”

“That’s just what you do, I guess,” she added in the caption of an Instagram shot of her in the pool. “She’s fine. So am I. But I’m pretty soaking wet. So there’s that.”

Later, the Cougar Town alum — who also shares daughter Birdie Leigh, 9 next month, with husband Marc Silverstein — detailed how the situation unfolded.

“[Cricket] asked us if she could just get into the pool and stay on the steps ’cause no one else was in the pool. So we were like, ‘Sure,’ ” Philipps said on Instagram Stories.

“But my friends have these cool pool floaties like everyone has. You know, like the swans and the giant ducks and whatever. And they had this big surfboard one. And at some point, she climbed onto the surfboard.”

“So then she’s sitting on the middle of this inflatable surfboard,” Philipps continued. “And it just takes her over to the edge of the infinity pool. And at my friend’s house — it’s amazing, but at the other side of the infinity pool is just a straight drop down, like, 10 feet into marshland.”

While Philipps admitted the event wasn’t “an emergency situation” and that Cricket was a strong-enough swimmer to jump off the surfboard and swim to the pool’s edge, she said that her daughter was “panicking.”

“We were all sitting there and were like, ‘Am I doing this? I guess I got to do this,’ ” Philipps said. “I just took my shoes off, put my phone down and just — jumped into the pool and got her.”