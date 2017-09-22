Strolling in Style! Bugaboo Introduces Two New Limited-Edition Products in French-Inspired Atelier Collection

Meet Bugaboo’s Atelier Collection.

The brand recently announced its two new limited-edition strollers: the Buffalo Atelier and the Cameleon3 Atelier, whose designs were inspired by French fashion.

Bugaboo’s Buffalo and Cameleon3 were created by a team of almost 100 stylists, designers, pattern makers and fabric engineers, and feature handcrafted stitching, woven stone-mélange fabric and faux-leather accents.

Each stroller offers full customization, available in a variety of colors and patterns. An added bonus? Parents can purchase separate accessories to further meet their needs, such as a seat liner, cup holder, sun canopy, parasol, footmuff and more.

Joining Bugaboo’s iconic Donkey, Bee5 and Runner strollers, the Buffalo Atelier and Cameleon3 Atelier are available for a limited time beginning in September, retailing for $1,399 and $1,319, respectively.