Why Bryce Dallas Howard Kept Her Daughter’s Style Gender-Neutral: I Wanted ‘Her to Lead Me’

No one is forgetting Bryce Dallas Howard running in high heels during the final-showdown scene in Jurassic World anytime soon.

But when it comes to guiding her daughter’s fashion choices, the actress says she and husband Seth Gabel started things out really simply.

“My [original] approach was that she was gonna wear primarily hand-me-downs from her brother,” Howard, who stars alongside Matthew McConaughey in the crime adventure film Gold, tells PEOPLE Now of her little girl Beatrice Jean, 5.

“And that’s what I did. She was bald for a very long time, and so gender [was] a little unclear,” adds the actress, 35. “But that was fine, and there was no problem. I really wanted to wait for her to lead me in a certain direction.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

🤖🛠 A photo posted by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) on Jan 12, 2017 at 10:57am PST

The mom of two — she and Gabel also share son Theodore “Theo” Norman, 9½ — says that the direction her daughter ended up steering her toward involves a lot of frills.

“She’s just into all this princess stuff,” Howard says. “And layers of costumes and anything that she feels looks glamorous.”

“I was talking to my husband the other day and I was like, ‘I feel like we should be giving her access a little bit more, so we’re not just like, making her tie together bits of her brother’s old pajamas to make a gown,’ ” the daughter of Hollywood legend Ron Howard adds with a laugh.

Sometimes you just gotta rock climb in pajamas #sundayfunday #likemotherlikedaughter A photo posted by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:16pm PDT

Happy Birthday to my strong, spunky girl, who turned 5 yesterday! A photo posted by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:08am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Bryce Dallas Howard on Pregnancy: ‘It Doesn’t End When the Baby Comes Out’

“Like, ‘Okay, okay, you like that stuff, we’ll get it for you,’ ” the Pete’s Dragon actress recalls of the moment she caved. “But I think instilling an understanding as to what is appropriate in terms of weather, in terms of your surroundings, all of that.”

Howard adds of her daughter, “I think that’s a good thing to pass on so that a person understands how to be adaptable. She’s just [dressing] the way she wants to dress.”

Gold hits theaters Friday.