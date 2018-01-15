Dad of the Year! Bruce Willis Lets Daughter Mabel Practice Nail Art on Him — See the Cute Photo

Bruce Willis is nailing fatherhood. Literally.

The legendary actor is known for his tough-guy roles in films like Pulp Fiction, Die Hard and Armageddon, but at home, his priority is his daughters — and that includes time in makeshift salons.

In a new snap shared to Instagram by Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, Bruce sits patiently while his 5½-year-old daughter Mabel Ray diligently decorates her dad’s fingernails with stickers.

“💅🏽 #nailart #dadofgirls🤴🙌🏽,” Emma captioned the sweet post, sharing a similar photograph of the star, 62, and their older daughter to her Instagram Story.

Bruce Willis and daughter Mabel Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

The couple also share daughter Evelyn Penn, 3½, while Bruce is dad to three children from his previous marriage to Demi Moore: daughters Tallulah, 23, Scout, 26, and Rumer, 29.

“I have been very, very blessed with not having stage parents,” Rumer told PEOPLE in October 2016, adding that she has realized her mom and dad “aren’t just these superhero parents” as she’s gotten older.

“I mean you really realize that shift happens between them being your parents and them just also being people,” she added. “You can look at them in a different light.”

And while Bruce’s everyday life with his daughters is anything but uneventful (the family took a last-minute trip to Walt Disney World in March!), he does have a place where he can unwind on his own.

“My office works. I’ve made it so boring in there that the kids want nothing to do with it,” he joked to Elle Décor in October.