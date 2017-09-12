Brooklyn Decker Shares Her Son Hank's 'Pleasant' and Hilarious Concern About Becoming a Big Brother

Brooklyn Decker‘s son Hank is ready to be a big brother – but he’s a little worried about his sister’s arrival.

The actress and Finery co-founder, 30, chatted with PEOPLE at the Create & Cultivate conference on Saturday. Between speaking about being a female entrepreneur with Finery co-founder and CEO Whitney Casey, Decker told PEOPLE exclusively that, “Hank’s main concern is how the ‘baby is going to climb out of the tunnel.’ ”

“Sounds pleasant, right?” she adds jokingly. “Making a human has its disgusting moments, but it’s also pretty darn great. I’m feeling lucky.”

Decker’s husband Andy Roddick revealed that the star is pregnant with their second child – a girl – back in July. Hank will turn 2 at the end of September.

From her role on Grace and Frankie to managing intuitive wardrobe operating system Finery, Decker is already one busy mom – but the star doesn’t seem worried about adding another little person into the mix.

“I find that the more I have to do, the better I am at the things I do,” she says. “When I have a lot to work on with the UI/UX of our site and lines to memorize for Grace and Frankie and my family needs me, that [is when] I operate on all cylinders and am my most efficient. It is when I’m not challenged on time that I get a little cuckoo.”

Balance is one of many topics both Decker and Casey opened up about during their keynote speech at Create & Cultivate – a nationwide conference for female leaders and businesswomen – in Seattle. Other speakers at the conference – which was held on Microsoft’s campus – included Mandy Moore and Issa Rae.

“We truly believe that if women had more access to capital and more access to the people who can help with business plans, then more women could have the wherewithal to make real progress in business, thus providing even more opportunities for other people,” the women tell PEOPLE of their participation in the conference.

“Create & Cultivate gives women a platform to share those tools and to start that journey. More women who have the tools to start companies makes for a better community for us all.”

Shared Casey during the keynote address, “There’s no women in technology, so we’ve got to start making technology first. But second of all, we’ve got to get people to fund us, but there’s no women who are also in charge of a lot of capital… We’ve come far, but they’re still moving forward.”

Events that champion female leadership are a no-brainer for Decker – even before she learned her second child would be a girl.

“I’ve always been a big proponent of nurturing a community of women who help other women in real ways, regardless of if I was having a girl or a boy,” says Decker. “This isn’t just an idea to teach our girls — it’s something I hope to teach my son as well. After all, if we want to succeed, we’re even stronger with the support of the men around us.”

She adds, “I thank my lucky stars I have a husband, a father and plenty of males in my life who genuinely root for the success of women.”