Brooklyn Decker is thankful for her understanding husband.

The model, 30, tweeted that her two children, 2-year-old son Hank was sick with the flu and 2-month-old daughter Stevie was colicky, but quickly explained how her husband, Andy Roddick, 35, saved the day.

“My toddler has the flu and my baby is colicky… they are both crying and miserable,” she tweeted. “At the very moment I thought my heart was going to shatter- my stud of a husband walked in with a cup of ice and a bottle of tequila. I’m convinced this is what the gates of heaven look like.”

Roddick hilariously responded, tweeting, “And two mixers. I’m not a savage.”

Not one to be outdone, Decker responded, “1. I’m a savage. 2. There weren’t enough characters to include the part about the mixers.”

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had welcomed their daughter in late November.

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” Decker captioned a selfie in which she cuddled with her baby girl while the aforementioned dog hung out in the background.

The former pro tennis player revealed that he and the actress were expecting a daughter in July during an acceptance speech he gave at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017 ceremony.

“You’re the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full,” he said to Decker. “Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you.”