Brooklyn Decker Says Husband Andy Roddick Is 'Dad-ing Big Time' These Days: He's 'Elbow Deep in Baby Food'

It’s only been a few years since Andy Roddick retired from tennis, but he’s already fully embraced his new, big gig: dad.

Grace and Frankie star Brooklyn Decker tells PEOPLE Now that her husband is “like super dad” these days.

“He’s super mellow now that he’s not playing,” says Decker, 29. She adds, “He’s at home, just dad-ing big time. It’s not surprising, but it’s nice to see.”

The couple – who wed in 2009 – share one child, son Hank, 17 months.

Decker says she and the 34-year-old work together to handle most parenting duties, sharing, “We had a big doozy last week, and it was like a double tag-team situation.”

“We were like, ‘You’ve got the hands, I’ve got the feet. We can’t have poop on any of the extremities. Let’s go. It’s go time,’ ” she says. “He’s in it. Elbow deep in baby food.”

The star is enjoying these early moments with Hank – but that doesn’t stop her from thinking of the future. When it comes to Hank following in her and Roddick’s footsteps, Decker admits, “I just want him to have a job where he knows he’s going to be employed.”

“And neither one of us have ever had one of those jobs before,” she jokes.

Adds Decker, “I guess my hope is that he does have a job and he’s stable.”

Last year, the star told PEOPLE of her aspirations for little Hank, “We have high hopes for him.”

“We want him to win the Masters and become the President of the United States, all in one year. And win Think it Up because he’s such a brilliant globally thinking entrepreneur at the age of 14. But no pressure.”