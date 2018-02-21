Sheer Perfection! Brooklyn Decker Steps Out in See-Through Ensemble 3 Months After Giving Birth

Brooklyn Decker is one gorgeous mama.

On Tuesday — three months after welcoming her second child, daughter Stevie — the 30-year-old Grace and Frankie star stepped out for the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Wearing her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders and completing her look with bright blue toenail polish, Decker rocked a high-neck, sheer black pantsuit featuring sparkly embellishments throughout and a long keyhole cutout down the bust.

Brooklyn Decker Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Decker and husband Andy Roddick didn’t announce their daughter’s birth for more than a month, with the model and actress sharing little Stevie’s photo to Instagram on Jan. 3.

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” Decker hilariously captioned the moment.

The new mom of two has certainly learned to multitask. Last week, she shared a snap of herself breastfeeding in front of a laptop and wrote, “On a video conference with a baby attached to my boob. That’s how it’s done at @yourfinery 🙌🙌”

That’s not to say Decker hasn’t had her moments where her emotions need a little liquid fortification. In late January, she tweeted, “My toddler has the flu and my baby is colicky … they are both crying and miserable.”

“At the very moment I thought my heart was going to shatter — my stud of a husband walked in with a cup of ice and a bottle of tequila,” she continued. “I’m convinced this is what the gates of heaven look like.”

Roddick, 35, hilariously tweeted in response, “And two mixers. I’m not a savage.”