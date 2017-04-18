All Grown Up! Brooke Shields Poses with Husband and Lookalike Daughters in Sweet Family Photo

Talk about good genes!

Brooke Shields‘ daughters are looking more and more like their model mother with age, as evidenced by a sweet, family snapshot the star shared on Instagram on Easter Sunday.

The 51-year-old posed with the two red-haired beauties – Rowan, 13, and Grier, 11 – and her husband, screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy, in the photo.

“Happy Easter,” she wrote.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Though Shields maintains an online presence, she’s very careful about how much screen time she allows the girls.

Shields told PEOPLE last year, “My daughter Rowan doesn’t have any of her passwords. She has to ask me to log her in. She’s so mad and embarrassed with her friends, but I’m tough like that.”

The star noted, however, that it can be difficult to find the balance between smart parenting and giving her girls freedom.

“It’s the least that I can do, the rest is so hard,” she said. “You don’t want to overprotect them and then they have no armor — so it’s a balance.”