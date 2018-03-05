New Mom Brittany Kerr Aldean Claps Back at 'Parent Shamers' Criticizing Her Couple's Vacation

Brittany Kerr Aldean is not apologizing for getting a little R&R.

The wife of Jason Aldean recently joined her husband and two friends for a tropical couples getaway, leaving home their 3-month-old son Memphis.

Kerr Aldean, 30, has shared multiple snaps on Instagram from the envy-inducing trip — including one of her and the “Lights Come On” singer sharing a waterside embrace, which she captioned, “Much needed vacay☀.”

“Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers … vacations are ok for new parents to take,” she continued. “Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time.”

“IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE … do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed♥,” added the new mom. “And for all the sweet, positive, happy people … we love you and thank you!!💋💋”

The first image Kerr Aldean shared from the trip? Herself in her airplane seat, getting ready to take off and staring down at a photograph of her baby boy.

“Haven’t even left Nashville and I miss him so much it hurts. 💙,” she wrote.

Kerr and Aldean, 41, welcomed Memphis on Dec. 4, and the new mom opened up on Instagram a few days later about why they were happy he arrived a little early.

“Today was Memphis’ due date, but thankfully he came a week early so we get more time with him,” the makeup artist and lifestyle blogger captioned a family photo.

“You make life a trillion times better, little man!!” she raved. “We love you SO much #sleepyparents #ohsoblessed.”