Brittany Kerr Aldean Details IVF 'Roller Coaster' — and Says She and Jason Considered Surrogacy

Welcoming her son Memphis wasn’t a straightforward process for Brittany Kerr Aldean.

The lifestyle blogger and makeup artist opened up this week about how she and husband Jason Aldean struggled to get pregnant for a year and a half before the eventual arrival of their first child together on Dec. 1, through the help of in vitro fertilization.

“It was the longest process,” the 30-year-old said on an episode of the Babes and Babies podcast. “It was such a roller coaster and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘Uh … after all that, are you kidding me?’ ”

“Then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis or any cysts or anything,” she added. “I had stage 2, out of stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean with son Memphis Brittany Aldean / Instagram

“The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult,” laments Kerr Aldean. “It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day.”

“We would do a transfer, which is basically where they would implant an embryo, and then it wouldn’t take. So for a 10-day period, [you] think, ‘Oh, I think I might be pregnant,’ ” she explains. “They give you a blood test at the end of the 10-day period and you’re not.”

“So in your mind, it’s almost as though you’ve had a little bit of a miscarriage, because you expect to be pregnant and then you’re not,” Kerr Aldean says. “And that happened to us multiple times. So then when we finally ended up getting pregnant, it was the most exciting thing ever because we had tried for so long.”

The new mom reveals that Memphis was the couple’s last embryo, and that they had considered a gestational carrier before she finally found out she was pregnant.

“I was considering a surrogate,” she explains. “We were thinking about all the options, which is sad because you want to be able to carry your own child, but then you’re thinking, ‘What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I? Why is it not implanting? I don’t understand.’ ”

Jason Aldean and family Jason Aldean Instagram

While Memphis is the first child the couple shares, Jason, 41, is also a dad to two daughters from a previous marriage: Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 14. But that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily done adding to their family.

“We want probably just one more, because he has two children already, and then we had him, so I feel like four is a lot,” Brittany says of her husband. “But I want to try again, just so that Memphis has a friend that’s close to his age.”

“The sooner the better,” she continues of when they will start trying again. “You’re already doing the diaper thing, you’re already doing everything. Why don’t we just knock it out instead of getting out of that time frame, and then having to start all over again?”