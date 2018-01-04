Britney Spears Relaxes in a Bikini at the Beach with Her Sons After Ending Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears is enjoying her time off and kicking off the new year alongside her favorite boys!

The pop star, who recently ended her Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31, shared photos of herself with her sons, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden James, on Instagram and Twitter enjoying the beach.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!” Spears, 36, wrote.

The mother of two rang in the new year with her final Las Vegas residency show at Planet Hollywood which aired on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest to the delight of fans.

First, Spears — clad in a sparkly leotard —treated viewers to a rendition of her high-energy hit “Work Bitch.” She told those in the Vegas audience and those tuning in across the country, “Happy New Year’s! I love you guys!”

The singer and dancer performed live from the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, which has been the home of her much-lauded residency Britney: Piece of Me since December 2013.

Later — just after midnight — the 36-year-old entertained viewers again, this time with her iconic tune “Toxic.” The second song was also accompanied by a costume change, with Spears slipping into a fiery red leotard.

Spears’ show helped usher in a new era for Las Vegas in regards to residency acts. The city was once known as a place for older artists to live out their glory years.

Thanks in part to Spears, Vegas reinvented itself as a place to see top younger artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Bruno Mars, all of whom currently have residency shows. Lady Gaga announced that she, too, will begin a Vegas residency in late 2018.