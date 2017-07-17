Britney Spears Says Being a Single Mom Can Be a 'Challenge,' But 'My Kids Come First, Always'

Though she’s “Godney” to some, when it comes to her two preteen boys, pop princess Britney Spears is just Mom – and that’s how she likes it.

“My kids come first, always,” Spears tells PEOPLE while opening up about her brand-new fragrance, VIP Private Show. “There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men.”

Adds the star of Jayden James, 10, and Sean Preston, 11, “I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life’s adventures with them.”

Spears, 35, shares the boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, from whom she split in 2007.

Federline and Spears have amicably co-parented for years, but the singer tells PEOPLE that “the balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge” as a single mom.

“I always do my best to plan my schedule around my family whenever possible,” she says.

Spears is enjoying every moment she has with Preston and Jayden, sharing, “I love watching them play sports and just running around with them.”

“We have a lot of fun together,” the proud mom says. “We love having a beach day together.”

And she’s focused on raising respectful young men. As the “Slumber Party” songstress tells PEOPLE, “I have always taught them that beauty comes from within.”