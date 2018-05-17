Britney Spears‘ sons are well into their tween years, and the superstar is worried just like every other mom.

“[Sean Preston] plays football. It’s so funny because he’s kind of tiny so I worry about them being out there with all their gear and all that kind of stuff ’cause they actually tackle each other,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively about her 12-year-old son. “To me, he’s still a baby so I’m like ‘Please stop!'”

Her younger son, Jayden James, 11, is also getting into sports, and they’re both “pretty active,” adds the star, who’s bringing her Piece of Me tour to the East coast and Europe starting in July and will be featured on limited-edition cans of soda as part of the Pepsi Generations summer campaign.

On Tuesday, Spears shared a cute video of herself spending quality time with her sons. “Nothing makes me happier as a mom than watching these boys grow and smile and laugh!! They are my world and I love days like this when we get to just run around and play together,” she captioned the clip.

“They’re such sweethearts,” says Spears, who adds that her sons — whose dad is Kevin Federline — will both be traveling with her while she tours this summer. “I love them to death. It’s the greatest gift being a mother,”

Aside from prepping for her shows, the entertainer is also busy working on new music in the recording studio — though details about her upcoming album are a “big secret.”

“I haven’t been to Europe in a while. I’m adding a couple of new songs in the show. There’s so many changes,” she says. “I have a month-and-a-half before I go, so I have a little work to do but I’m really excited about it.”