Britney Spears' Son Is a 'Lil Mozart' Despite 'Never Having a Lesson a Day in His Life'

Britney Spears feels so lucky to have a little musical mastermind in her house!

The 36-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an impressive video of her talented son slaying the keys on her home piano.

“A few weeks ago, my son sat down and started playing our piano,” she captioned the video. “He’s never had a lesson a day in his life, so needless to say I started tearing up like a proud mom! My baby is like a lil Mozart!”

While it’s unclear from the video whether it’s Jayden James, 11, or Sean Preston, 12, the “Piece of Me” singer couldn’t help boasting about the many skills her boys possess.

“My son is fantastic! 🎉🎉,” the Spears captioned a Jan. 18 video of Sean Preston shredding on his skateboard.

Ever since the singer spent New Year’s Eve wrapping up her lauded four-year Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, she has been in much-needed R&R mode with her kids and boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“I’ve been with this man for over a year… every day he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! @samasghari 🌈🌸❤” she captioned a sweet Instagram snapshot of the pair posing in front of a waterfall while hiking.

Next up, Spears will take Britney: Piece of Me on the road for a 23-date limited tour, which will move through the U.S. and Europe in July and August, making stops at famed venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and London’s Manchester Arena.