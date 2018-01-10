Britney Spears Cuddles Up with Her Boys in the Hawaiian Sunshine: 'So Much Fun at This Beautiful Place'

Britney Spears has loads of aloha nui loa (read: lots of love) for her boys!

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sweet photo of herself and her two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, enjoying some fun in the sun at a Hawaiian resort, followed by a pic of her hotel’s resident parrot.

“So much fun at this beautiful place,” she captioned the photos.

Spears, who wrapped her residency show on the legendary Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, has been mellowing out in her yellow bikini and enjoying some much-deserved time off in Hawaii.

Britney Spears on the beach.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!” Spears, 36, wrote in an Instagram she shared on Jan. 3.

The singer spent New Year’s Eve performing live at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas — the home of her lauded residency, Britney: Piece of Me, since December 2013.