Britney Spears Cuddles Up with Her Boys in the Hawaiian Sunshine: 'So Much Fun at This Beautiful Place'

Nicole Sands
January 10, 2018 06:08 PM

Britney Spears has loads of aloha nui loa (read: lots of love) for her boys!

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sweet photo of herself and her two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, enjoying some fun in the sun at a Hawaiian resort, followed by a pic of her hotel’s resident parrot.

“So much fun at this beautiful place,” she captioned the photos.

🐠🦋🐠 So much fun at this beautiful place

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Spears, who wrapped her residency show on the legendary Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, has been mellowing out in her yellow bikini and enjoying some much-deserved time off in Hawaii.

Britney Spears on the beach.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!” Spears, 36, wrote in an Instagram she shared on Jan. 3.

Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!! 🕶🌴🌊⭐️

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

The singer spent New Year’s Eve performing live at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas — the home of her lauded residency, Britney: Piece of Me, since December 2013.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now