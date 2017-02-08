Britney Spears Says Niece Maddie Is ‘Making Progress’ After ATV Accident: ‘Let’s All Keep Praying’

Britney Spears has shared an update on her 8-year-old niece Maddie’s recovery following an ATV accident that left her unconscious for nearly two days.

“We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress,” Spears, 35, wrote in a note posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let’s all keep praying.”

The pop icon had previously made an appeal to fans on Monday afternoon. “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece,” she captioned a photo of Maddie — the daughter of her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

On Sunday, Maddie was driving an ATV within view of Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband Jamie Watson when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, causing the vehicle to “enter the pond” on her parents’ property, reads a police report obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report said. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Despite the harrowing ordeal, Maddie awoke Tuesday, surrounded by family.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, Feb. 7,” her hospital tells PEOPLE in a statement provided by a Spears family rep. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

The statement continues: “Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

Watson took to social media Tuesday afternoon to show his appreciation to fans for their support throughout his stepdaughter’s ordeal.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” Watson captioned a photo on Instagram of a shirt bearing the words “believe in miracles.”