All Grown Up! Britney Spears Has ‘Another Great Day’ at the Beach with Her Pre-Teen Sons

Oops… she did it again!

Britney Spears has been enjoying a sun-soaked family Hawaiian vacation for the past week. And on Thursday night, the pop star shared more shots of her trip to Instagram — in what she called “another great day.”

Posing for a photo alongside her sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, and her mom Lynne Spears, the 35-year-old singer was all smiles — wearing a hot pink bikini and Birkenstocks.

Her boys looked all grown up and ready for the beach, yellow boogie boards in tow.

The Spears family got playful in another shot in the Instagram gallery, goofing off in the water under a bridge.

The “Gimme More” singer also shared a shot of just her and her sons on a night out. “Dinner in Hawaii. Literally the best!” she wrote.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a beach vacation without Spears posting at least one close-up of her impressive bikini bod — no doubt a result of all those non-stop gym sessions she’s been having lately.

Spears’ Hawaiian adventure comes just after the singer unloaded her California mansion for $7 million, and announced that her wildly popular show, Britney: Pieces of Me, will end its Las Vegas residency in December following a four-year run.

“I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” she said in a press release. In an Instagram she added, “Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard.”

However, her trip seems to be keeping the star in good spirits and giving her the R&R to finish her tour on a high note.