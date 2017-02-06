Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Maddie’s Accident: ‘Need All the Wishes and Prayers for My Niece’

Britney Spears broke her silence about her niece Maddie’s ATV accident on Monday and asked her fans for “wishes and prayers.”

Simply posting a sweet photo of Maddie — who is the 8-year-old daughter of her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears — on Twitter, the “Toxic” singer, 35, captioned the snap “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece” with a heart emoji.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

A source tells PEOPLE Britney has flown to Louisiana to be with her family. On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed Maddie, who is currently in “critical but stable” condition, was involved in an ATV accident shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police (and contrary to earlier reports), the crash did not take place during a hunting trip but on family property in full view of Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband Jamie Watson, who tried to rescue Maddie “to no avail.”

After steering the vehicle to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, Maddie took a hard right and “overcorrected, causing the ATV to enter the pond,” states the police report. “The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes.”

“Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report continues. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

“This is an extremely tragic accident. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking you to keep this family in your constant prayers as they try to cope with this horrible incident. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time of need.”