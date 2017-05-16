Bristol Palin on Week One as a Mom of Three

Bristol Palin is taking to motherhood times three.

The 26-year-old wrote in a blog post that giving birth to daughter Atlee Bay “was a breeze” and that her husband Dakota Meyer was “amazing.”

“He held my hand, took care – and encouraged me the entire time, I could not have a more supportive husband,” Palin wrote. “This pregnancy has strengthened our bond and made our relationship stand even firmer on the foundation that we have proudly built up for our little family.”

Palin also revealed that she and Meyer had moved their family, which includes their daughter Sailor Grace, and Palin’s son by another relationship, Tripp, to Texas.

welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

“When Dakota and I got married, we both agreed that we would ‘meet in the middle’ and move somewhere to dig our roots in a mutual, new, place,” she wrote. “We decided on Texas, and I couldn’t be happier! The kids love it too. The new house is just in time for Dakota and me to celebrate our wedding anniversary.”

When it comes to her kids, Palin writes it’s been bittersweet to watch her children grow up.

“Our ‘baby girl’ (Sailor) is not a baby anymore!!!!,” she added. “I feel like it was just overnight – she went from our baby girl – to a toddler!!! It is so sad how fast life goes by, but so fun to see her growing up at the same time. Tripp has always been the best big brother, he has a heart of gold.”

Palin and Meyer revealed in December that they were expecting another baby. In March, the duo announced they were having a girl.

The couple married in the summer of 2016.