Bristol and Sarah Palin Celebrate Trig’s 9th Birthday: ‘Best Boy in the World!’

The Palins are celebrating a special birthday!

Sarah Palin showered her son Trig with sweet messages and lots of love on Wednesday in honor of her youngest child’s 9th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Best Boy in the World! (Usually. Sometimes.) Love, Your Family,” the former vice presidential candidate, 53, captioned a photo of Trig on Facebook.

In addition, the proud mom shared a throwback video of Trig playing with the family dog. “Trig, seven months ago, looking forward to his birthday today,” Palin wrote.

Her eldest daughter, Bristol Palin Meyer, also posted the same video on Instagram, writing: “HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY TO MY TRIG PAXSON VAN PALIN!!! I wish I could put into words the joy that this boy brings into our lives!”

The pregnant reality star, 26, who is approximately eight months pregnant with her third child, previously honored Trig on World Down Syndrome Day in March.

“Trig continues to light up our world,” she wrote in a caption for a photo of her brother. “He IS the boss around here and continues to fill our days with so much laughter! He is stubborn, and knows exactly what he wants – right this second.”