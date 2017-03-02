Bristol Palin and Husband Dakota Meyer Expecting a Baby Girl

It’s a girl! Bristol Palin and her husband Dakota Meyer are expecting their second child together — a daughter.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a series of adorable family pictures.

“Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered … so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!” Palin captioned a photo of her and Meyer holding a white and pink “It’s A GIRL” sign.

In another photo, Palin’s 8-year-old son, Tripp — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston — poses for the camera as he holds up an “I Wanted A Boy” sign.

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Palin also shared two more snaps of the soon-to-be family of five, with Tripp showing off a “BIG BRO” sign and Palin and Meyer’s 1-year-old daughter, Sailor Grace, holding a “BIG SIS” sign.

Last December, the couple revealed that they were expecting another bundle of joy in the spring.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!” the pair said in a statement. “God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”