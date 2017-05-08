Bristol Palin and Husband Dakota Meyer Welcome Daughter — See the Cute Pic!

Baby makes five!

Bristol Palin and her husband Dakota Meyer welcomed their daughter, Atlee Bay, with both of her parents taking to Instagram to share the good news on Monday.

welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

“[W]elcome to the world Atlee Bay,” Palin, 26, wrote in the caption. Meyer, 28, couldn’t contain his excitement at becoming a father for the second time, writing, “Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash.”

This is their second child together. Their first child, Sailor Grace, was born in 2015, and Palin’s eldest, Tripp, was born in 2008 from a previous relationship.

Palin’s mother, Sarah Palin, posted a congratulatory message on her website, writing, “The whole family couldn’t be more thrilled!”

Palin and Meyer revealed in December that they were expecting another baby. In March, the duo announced they were having a girl.

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

“Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered … so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!” Palin captioned a photo of her and Meyer holding a white and pink “It’s A GIRL” sign.

In another photo, Tripp — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston — poses for the camera as he holds up an “I Wanted A Boy” sign.

The couple married in the summer of 2016.