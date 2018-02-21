Brie Bella Shares Photo of Post-Baby Body 9 Months After Giving Birth, Tells Moms to be Confident

Total Divas’ Brie Bella is celebrating her changed body nine months after giving birth to daughter Birdie Joe.

Bella, 34, shared a photo of her torso on Instagram wearing a black Birdie Bee bra and low-cut gray sweatpants.

“9 months postpartum #BeeConfident #BeeYou #LetsBeeBOLDtogether @mybirdiebee#mybirdiebee,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The WWE wrestler gave birth to her 9-month-old daughter in May, whom she shares with husband and WWE SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In December, the reality TV star opened up to Mini Magazine saying she had expected an “easy” labor because she was an athlete.

“It was the complete opposite of what I expected,” Bella said, referring to her delivery. “I was 10 days late and had to be induced. I thought I could labor naturally, but after nine hours, I couldn’t handle the pain.”

RELATED VIDEO: WWE Superstars Brie & Nikki Bella on Bonding With Birdie: ‘[It’s] the Most Incredible Thing in the World’

Bella said she pushed for three hours but couldn’t deliver her daughter.

“After 21 hours of labor, it ended in an emergency C-section. Birdie had a 14-inch head!” she said. “Even though it wasn’t the birth experience I had in mind, I’m so happy Birdie came into this world safely.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

On picking their first child’s name, the Total Divas star said it was simple from the start.

“My husband’s only request was that we name all of our children with B names,” she said. “His whole family are B’s and I’m a B, so he really wanted our kids to be B’s. From there, we wanted a nature-inspired name and that’s how we decided on Birdie. Her middle name is Joe after my grandfather who meant the world to me.”